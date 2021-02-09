‘She didn’t deserve this’ – Newkirk woman killed in early morning 6-vehicle collision due to black ice

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old woman from Newkirk was killed early Monday morning after black ice caused a multivehicle wreck on the Cimarron River Bridge.

Kelly Hillhouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly’s family tells KFOR she had just dropped off her daughter, Megan, at an Oklahoma City hospital for a medical emergency around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Her daughter says her mom was on her way back home to Newkirk going north on Interstate 35, when she spun out of control near Exit 166, just seven miles north of Guthrie.

“The last thing she said was that she would be back, but she said she didn’t know when,” Kelly’s daughter Megan said.

Kelly Hillhouse

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say black ice covered the Cimarron River Bridge causing the six-car collision, involving three semi-trucks.

“They just said she was dead and pinned for six hours,” Kelly’s sister Nicholle Battles said.

Members of the Guthrie Fire Department spent the entire day working to free Kelly’s body from the wreckage. Her van was crushed right in the middle of the six vehicles.

Her sister, Nicholle Battles, tells KFOR she can barely look at the images.

“She was an amazing person and she didn’t deserve this,” Nicholle Battles said.

Kelly Hillhouse

The 51-year-old leaves behind a husband, two daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, like Kiley Battles.

“She always made sure all of us were taken care of before she did her own thing because she wouldn’t leave us alone until we were ok,” Kiley Battles said.

Now, a large Oklahoma family says they feel alone without Kelly ever coming home.

“I just want everyone to know that she was the most beautiful person and she always put everyone else above herself, always,” Megan said.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the crash. According to the preliminary report, the crash started off as a two-vehicle collision and four other cars couldn’t stop in time, causing the pile up.

OHP also confirmed two other drivers were injured during the crash. Both are recovering at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hillhouse’s funeral.