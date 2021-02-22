“She had a heart of gold,” Family remembers metro mother allegedly murdered by her husband

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Family members are remembering a vibrant metro mother of two after police say her husband killed her inside their Oklahoma City home.

Murder, kidnapping, and drug charges were just officially filed against 29-year-old Marcus Franklin in Oklahoma County.

According to police, an argument between the two lasted for hours through the night.

On February 7, 2021, police say Marcus Franklin shot Jamie Franklin in the head.

Jamie was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to court records, Jamie’s daughter and a family friend were home at the time of the shooting. Both were not injured.

“I thought she was happy,” Bethann Russell said. “I thought she was ok from what she was telling me.”

Jamie’s niece, Bethann Russell, calls Jamie’s death a nightmare ending to what was once a fairytale love story.

The couple had been married for two years.

“He took a life, and that’s just not up to him,” Russell said. “I would never have thought in a million years that I would deal with something like this.”

Police say before Marcus Franklin shot Jamie, he held both Jamie and her daughter hostage inside their home.

“Like, what in the hell?” Russell asked. “My aunt was 43, and he is 29. That’s just not like her.”

Russell tells KFOR she never thought it would end like this.



“I can’t even look at his mug shot online,” Russell said. “He has a blank stare. He just looks evil.”

According to court records, Marcus Franklin “was making statements that he was going to shoot Jamie and her daughter and had made threats to shoot them in the past”.

Franklin will remain inside the Oklahoma County Jail. An Oklahoma County judge denied bond.

“In a 10-year period, as determined by the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, 98% of the victims murdered did not seek services,” Senior Director of Specialized Training for YWCA Oklahoma City Brandon Pasley said.

For resources, the YWCA says the Oklahoma SafeLine (1-800-522-7233) is answered 24/7 by YWCA Hotline staff for help anywhere in the state and the YWCA Get Help section contains a list of several other hotlines free to callers.

YWCA of Oklahoma wants Oklahomans to know they’re still working 24-7 despite the pandemic.

Their Director of Specialized Training says they were forced to think outside the box. Experts and counselors are still working virtually.

“If you are asking ‘what red flags should I be looking for’, it’s any type of demand or negative threat,” Pasley said.

According to the Violence Policy Center, Oklahoma is third in the nation for women murdered by men in single victim – single offender homicides.