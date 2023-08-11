NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Two drivers were killed in a terrible wreck on Highway 9 in Norman, leaving a family to grieve the loss of a loving mother and sister.

“I’ll never see her smile, I’ll never hear her talk again and her children, they will live without their mother now for the rest of their lives,” said Brittany Murillo.

This heartbreak comes just a week after the death of her sister, Tiffany Murillo.

She was killed in a head-on collision along Highway 9 near 108 Avenue Southeast.

“You hear on this person died, that person died… that person was my sister and I’ll never ever get her back,” said Murillo.

Her family describing her as the life of the party, making her unforgettable.

“Tiffany was ornery and she was funny,” said Murillo.

According to her family, Tiffany Murillo was headed home from a dentist appointment with her 3-year-old daughter.

The little girl survived the crash.

“She had some badly bruised organs, two fractures in her neck,” said Murillo. “The doctors are calling her a miracle baby.”

Murillo said she will always remember the day she lost her sister.

“It just instant tears, it was shock, it was a numb face,” she said. “That’s a moment I’ll never forget as long as there’s breathe in my body, it was awful.”

Her family now crying out for a change along the highway they said is dangerous.

“The highway goes from being a four way highway to being two lanes like an old country road, it’s deadly. It’s a death trap,” added Murillo. “We want to see the highway redone.”

Tiffany’s family said she was more than just a person whose life ended so tragically.

“She’s someone’s sister, somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter, and she’s gone,” said Murillo. “She was gentle, she was loving and she never gave up.”

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.