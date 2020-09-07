‘She was a caring person’: Friends remember woman killed at 7-Eleven gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends are remembering Laura Taylor, a 30-year-old store clerk who was tragically killed at a 7-Eleven gas station.

Police say the suspect, George Way, robbed the store and shot Taylor when she went outside. Way has been arrested.

“I was stunned. You hear stories like that and you never think it’s going to be somebody you know or that’s involved in your life,” Wendy Darnell, Taylor’s coach, said.

Taylor played on the Mad Batters softball team for three years. Darnell watched Taylor develop during that time.

“She was really shy when she first started with the team, kind of kept to herself, and as the years have gone by, she’s really bonded with other people and been an important part of getting out there and trying new positions,” Darnell said.

Ashley Selvidge, another player, has been friends with Taylor since they were kids, playing softball growing up.

“She did have that infectious laugh. She was very proud of who she was. And she was very sweet and caring,” Selvidge said.

Selvidge and Darnell remember Taylor as someone who was hardworking and loved the people around her.

“She had to quit the team this season to work and it just seemed like such a waste,” Darnell said.

“She was a caring person, that she loved with everything she had. Her nephews were her everything. She loved spending time with them. Anytime you talked to her, that’s what she was doing, ‘I’m with my nephews,’ when she wasn’t playing softball of course,” Selvidge said.

They want people to remember Taylor for the person she was, not the tragedy.

“It was senseless and made me angry and sad,” Darnell said.

“Feels terrible. It really does. It hurts a lot,” Selvidge said.

