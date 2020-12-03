“She was just an inspiration to a lot of people,” Beloved Mid-Del bus driver dies of COVID-19

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mid-Del Public Schools community is mourning the loss of a long-time, beloved bus driver who passed away this week due to COVID-19 complications.

“She was just an inspiration to a lot of people,” Elijah Golson told News 4 about his former Mid-Del bus driver, Brenda Grant.

“She was a cancer survivor as well and so, she gave a lot of people hope and inspiration, despite her battles with cancer and she still drove the bus during her cancer treatments, during her surgeries,” Golson said.



Earlier this month, Grant faced a new battle when she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

She posted on Facebook on November 12th, “I was caught up with the Coronavirus Love Ya take care of yourself this stuff is not a joke have been admitted to the hospital. Please put me on your prayer list.”

This week, Grant lost her fight to COVID-19.



“The family is in my prayers. I know this is a huge loss for them and honestly, the entire Mid-Del family. She drove for this area for forever,” Golson said.

Grant’s family members told News 4 she drove for Mid-Del schools for 22 years.

Golson said Grant was known for her wit, her feisty personality and her kind spirit.



Other former students posted on Facebook, “We will miss you Brenda Grant. Always looked out for me through high school.”

Another student posted, “I will miss you so much.”

Grant’s husband, Dewayne, wrote on Facebook, “I have lost the best friend I had in this world, my beautiful loving wife of 30 years.”



“She was a wonderful mother and wife,” he told News 4 on Wednesday. “Everybody knew her and loved her and she is going to be greatly missed.”