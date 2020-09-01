Shelley Zumwalt confirmed as OESC Executive Director

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission today confirmed Shelley Zumwalt as the agency’s executive director.

Zumwalt had served as OESC’s interim executive director since May 27 after Robin Roberson resigned from the executive director position.

The commission voted 3-1 on Tuesday to establish Zumwalt as the full-time director, according to an OESC news release.

“I am very pleased with the commission’s vote to confirm Director Zumwalt to lead OESC. During these difficult times for our state and our nation, it has been more important than ever that people in need of unemployment benefits receive the help they need as efficiently as possible. Director Zumwalt stepped in to do this in late May and has taken significant steps to ensure the agency is serving Oklahomans in the best way possible,” said David Reid, chairman of the OESC Commission. “The board is excited to extend Director Zumwalt’s leadership within OESC and know she will continue to bring innovative solutions to the agency to help Oklahomans for years to come.”

Zumwalt said she is thankful for Reid and the commission’s support.

“Since the beginning of my tenure, I’ve remained committed to helping Oklahomans in need. Though we’ve made significant progress thus far and have helped hundreds of thousands of people receive their benefits in just this short time, we also know there’s still a lot of work to be done. I look forward to continuing to work tirelessly to ensure all Oklahoma families are taken care of,” Zumwalt said.

Thousands upon thousands of Oklahomans were not able to obtain unemployment benefits amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which causes many businesses to close and many community members to lose their jobs.

Several out-of-work Oklahomans complained about not being able to get help when contacting the OESC’s call center, and protested the absence of benefits.

Zumwalt held several claims processing events in Midwest City, Tulsa and Ardmore. KFOR reported on July 17 that approximately 6,200 Oklahomans were helped during claims processing events in Midwest City and Tulsa, prior to even more events being added in Tulsa.

Improvements were also made to OESC’s call center. The number of first-time callers who had their issue resolved increased by more than 33 percent between May and mid-July.

The news release states that OESC has accomplished the following during Zumwalt’s tenure as interim executive director:

Held 10 events in Midwest City, Tulsa and Ardmore to serve more than 10,000 people.

Significantly decreased claims pending from more than 120,000 prior to her tenure to between 5,000 and 10,000.

Increased first-call resolution for people needing help to more than 40%.

Doubled call center staff in response to record phone call volume.

Proposed an updated, compressed timeline for the agency’s technology project from five years to 18 months until implementation.

Processed 820,000 claims and distributed $2.88 billion in benefits.

KFOR reported last week that although unemployment claims continue to decline, thousands of Oklahomans are still waiting on unemployment benefits.

But Zumwalt said the agency’s years-old technology is to blame for many of the problems OESC is experiencing. She said OESC could soon have a new computer system to process unemployment claims.

