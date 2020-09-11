Shelters to be added to bus stops in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three bus stations in northeast Oklahoma City will get a makeover thanks to an air quality grant.

The following bus stops will get new bus shelters:

Westbound NE 13 th Street west of Lottie Avenue, near the Innovation District and the Culbertson’s East Highland SNI neighborhood (Route 002 inbound, Stop ID 322).

Southbound Lincoln Boulevard south of NE 29th Street, near the State Capitol and the Capitol View SNI neighborhood (Route 003 inbound, Stop ID 2285).

Southbound Kelley Avenue south of NE 23rd Street, near the State Capitol and the Capitol View SNI neighborhood (Route 018 inbound, Stop ID 3755).

“Bus shelters benefit the community by improving access to essential services, especially for those with mobility issues,” said City Transportation Program Planner Lakesha Dunbar. “They increase visibility of pedestrians riding the bus, and create a safe place to wait with protection from harsh weather.”

The $37,000 comes from the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments Air Quality Small Grant Program.

“Improving air quality in Central Oklahoma has been a decades-long goal in our organization,” said ACOG Deputy Director John Sharp. “The air quality in the neighborhoods surrounding these new bus shelters will see an improvement, because when people feel safer riding the bus, the fewer single-occupancy vehicles are on the road. It leads to less ozone forming pollutants and better air quality.”

