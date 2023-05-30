MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say more than a dozen people have been arrested following an investigation into an illegal marijuana growing operation.
Last week, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a property in Oakland regarding illegal marijuana.
Investigators say they were able to recover 150 to 200 pounds of finished marijuana product and approximately $50,000 in cash.
The sheriff’s office also seized three vehicles, a bobcat with a loader and trencher, and a trailer.
In all, 14 people were arrested on complaints of trafficking marijuana.