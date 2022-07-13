CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County deputies have arrested two men who are accused of soliciting sex with a minor.

Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Dalton Skipworth and 24-year-old Christian Dalmont after they allegedly spoke with investigators posing as minor children online.

Authorities say Skipworth believed he was talking to a 14-year-old female as he discussed graphic sexual acts. In addition to sending graphic photos, Skipworth reportedly told the decoy what he wanted her to wear and asked for photographs of her.

Investigators learned that Skipworth was working as a volunteer with Mountain View Baptist Church at Falls Creek Church Camp.

Dalton Skipworth Canadian County Jail

The Falls Creek staff agreed to assist with the investigation. They kept Skipworth busy until deputies arrived to take him into custody.

“I’m very grateful to both Murray County Sheriff Darin Rogers and his deputies, as well as the Falls Creek staff who were all instrumental in taking Skipworth into custody,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff. “I shared with one of the Falls Creek administrators how much I appreciated their assistance and considered Falls Creek and Mountain View Baptist Church to also be a victims of Skipworth’s actions.”

Skipworth also was employed by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

He was arrested on a complaint of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Canadian County investigators also arrested 24-year-old Christian Dalmont, who allegedly communicated with a decoy from his home in Kansas.

Christian Dalmont Canadian County Jail

Dalmont made plans to pick up the decoy and go back to her apartment to have sex.

“Dalmont explained how he wanted to adopt the decoy and her friends and bathe them,” a release read.

Authorities also claim Dalmont said he wanted to have a threesome with children as young as 8-years-old.

Dalmont reportedly traveled from Wichita to Route 66 Skate Park to meet with the decoy, but he was arrested and taken into custody.

In addition to admitting to detectives that he would have had sex with the decoy, Dalmont also gave investigators his phone. Deputies say they learned Dalmont frequented a website that contained child pornography.

Dalmont was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.

“Considering Dalmont drove to Canadian County and had every intention to rape and potentially kidnap a twelve year old girl is of great concern to me,” West said. “I’m extremely proud of my team and the great work they are doing to protect our precious children from evil people who would do serious mental and physical harm to them.”



