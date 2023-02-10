WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Wagoner County say they are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

On Jan. 29, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the area of 343rd St. South and E. 181st St. regarding a shooting.

The victim told investigators that she let her 5-year-old German Shepherd and 2-year-old Labrador Retriever outside around 8:15 p.m.

While both dogs were outside, she said she heard two gunshots. However, she said she didn’t think anything of it because gunfire is a regular occurrence in the area.

A short time later, she went to check on the dogs and found both shot to death.

“This is a sickening, cowardice act perpetrated by an evil individual. Anyone who can cold heartedly shoot two animals and then walk away without a care needs to be brought to justice. We hold hopes that someone may be aware of who committed this crime and can provide that information for our investigation,” Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

If you have any information on the case, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 485-3124.