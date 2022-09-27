HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a pair of inmates who escaped the jail in Hobart on Sept. 19 were taken into custody on Sept. 23 after a Quartz Mountain community spotted the duo in the area.

According to KCSO, Devon Ray McDonald and Sean Christopher Traywick manipulated the locking mechanism on a fire exit door and escaped from the Kiowa County Jail just before midnight Monday, Sept. 19.



Courtesy: Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office

KCSO says McDonald and Traywick then took the fire escape, jumped over the fence and took off on foot.

“A site check just prior to the escape had been done by the jail staff with all inmates were accounted for at that time,” said Undersheriff Sunny Segler.

The two were discovered to be absent during another site check just after midnight Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to an earlier KCSO report.

Four days after their escape, McDonald and Traywick were spotted by a resident at Hick’s Mountain in Quartz Mountain State Park around 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

“A local farmer also reported a possible break in at his barns and another residence reported a possible attempt to break into a vehicle,” said Segler. “A security camera was obtained that showed the two escapees trying to break into the vehicle but left due to an alarm going off.”

Courtesy: Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office

Several different law enforcement agencies continued the search of the Hick’s Mountain area using a K-9 and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Air Unit.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, McDonald and Traywick were located west of the boat dock at Hick’s Mountain and taken into custody without further incident.