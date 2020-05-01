Sheriff: Many employees at Canadian County Sheriff’s Office found to have COVID anti-bodies

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says it is taking precautions and is working to find out if any of the employees had COVID-19 and didn’t know it.

On Thursday, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West reported that his office has conducted COVID-19 anti-body testing on about a third of the employees at the sheriff’s office.

Since deputies have continued to respond to calls for service and interact with the public, Sheriff West says he felt it was important to know if and how his staff may have been impacted by the virus.

“Everyone, including civilian support staff, dispatchers, mechanics, jailors and deputies have all really stepped up and performed above and beyond during what has been a stressful time for everyone. I felt that as their employer it was important to determine if any of them had been exposed to CV-19,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

The anti-body testing was on a voluntary basis and performed by health care professionals working for Turn Key Health.

In all, about 4 percent of those tested came back positive for COVID anti-bodies.

“I believe 4% is a relatively high number compared to what national testing is showing across the country, and I feel it means we’ve done a really good job with our safety protocols, and in preventing an outbreak within our office, or within the community. I’m extremely grateful none of our employees became sick or were hospitalized, especially when considering how deadly and contagious they have said CV-19 is,” said West.