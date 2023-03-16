CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County say a mother has been arrested after an infant was rushed to the hospital.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Norman Regional Hospital on a child neglect case.

Officials say they learned that a 2-month-old boy was extremely underweight, dehydrated, and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities ultimately arrested the child’s mother.

Victoria Bolton was arrested on several child neglect complaints.