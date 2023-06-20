OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County are asking for the public’s help after two thieves reportedly tried to steal an ATM.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say two men in a white pickup truck attempted to steal an ATM from the Weokie Federal Credit Union, located along S.W. 27th St.

After spending 10 minutes trying to steal the ATM on Monday morning, the pair took off.

Although they left empty handed, officials say they caused about $34,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information on the case, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 713-1017.