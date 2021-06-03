Sheriff’s office finds 11 class rings; search for owners continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to reunite owners with their class rings.

Recently, deputies with the sheriff’s office were cleaning out the vault at the office and found 11 class rings.

The rings are as follows:

Silver colored United States Air Force ring with large round Blue colored stone; dated MCMXLVII (1947); artwork and engraving of Air Force imagery. No initials.

Gold colored Capitol Hill High School ring with rectangle Magenta colored stone; dated 1951; engraved “JOSTEN 10K” and “JEH”

Silver colored, Heritage Middle School ring with round Pink colored stone; dated 2009; engraved with initials “BLD”

Gold colored Reading High ring with large round Clear colored stone; dated 1993; artwork features on one side a bear, a bird, and a fish with the word “WILDLIFE”, a red/yellow crest, and on the opposite side a cowboy with lasso and crest with what appears to be a “W”; engraved with “R JOHNS Sun Lite” and “Custom Made for RICK RISK MONTGOMERY MI”

Silver colored Northeast High School ring with small clear inset stone; dated 1973; artwork features Northeast High School Vikings imagery; engraved with “© HJ 1oK” and the name “Michael Johnson”

Silver colored Northwest Classen High School ring with large round light green colored stone; dated 1979; artwork featuring a football player and high school mascot; engraved with “© JOHN ROBERTS [unreadable brand]” and initials “DEE”

Silver colored United States Army ring with small round red hued stone; no date; artwork features US Army crest on one side and banner on the opposite side; no engraving

Gold colored Del City High School ring with small round red hued stone with eagle against sunburst ghost image behind stone; dated 1977; artwork features an eagle and school compass on one side and high school crest on the opposite; engraved with “JOHN ROBERTS © JR 10K” and initials “CSS”

Silver colored Northeast High School ring with small oval red hued stone; dated 1987; artwork features a scales of justice and Viking; engraved with “BECKY” and “©JR” and initials “RAJ”

Silver colored Primaria ring with small Purple colored oval stone; artwork features a torch and banner on both sides and three stars around the stone. No date or engraving.

Silver colored Primaria with squared topo, no stone; artwork features torch and banner, a world globe on pedestal, and a scroll. No date or engraving.

Now, officials say they are working to reunite the rings with their owners.

If you plan to claim one of the rings, you will need to provide enough evidence to reasonably identify ownership.

To claim a ring, call (405) 713-1946.