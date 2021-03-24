Sheriff’s office hosting fundraiser for Oklahoma deputy who lost everything in fire

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s office is raising money for a deputy who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year.

On Feb. 27, officials say Grady County Deputy Mark Ingram and his family lost their home and belongings during a house fire.

Now, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office is working to help Ingram get back on his feet.

The sheriff’s office is holding a spaghetti fundraiser on Wednesday, March 24 at the Grady County Fairgrounds.

Organizers say there will be a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.