OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s back!

Just in time for spring, KFOR’s Emily Sutton is back from maternity leave.

After spending almost three months at home with her daughter Ginny, Emily is back on air on weekday mornings.

“I’m happy to see all my friends and coworkers again. It’s just like riding a bike, you just gotta jump back in,” Sutton said.

She says she missed everyone at the station and missed the viewers, but loved spending her time at home with Ginny.

“I love being a mom,” she said.

While she’s happy to be back on air, she says it is going to take some adjusting waking up early for work since she’s currently on Ginny’s sleep schedule.

In June of 2022, she made the announcement we have all been waiting for; that she was pregnant with her first child.

Her due date was set for Nov. 19, but the little one decided to wait it out just a little bit longer.

Emily and Michael welcomed Ginny Scott Zurmehly, to the world on Nov. 27.