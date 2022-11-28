GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A house off Highway 105 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn’t been any maintenance done since then.

David Prucha remembers the fire like it was yesterday.

“That fire was hot. You could feel the radiant heat from all the way to our porch,” said Prucha.

At that time, he had only been living across the street for four years.

Six years later and the home still looks the same as when the fire was put out.

“It’s beginning to get, you know, kind of rough in there. It’s getting to be an eyesore,” added Prucha.

He told KFOR people have dumped their trash at the home.

He said he has even seen people walk through the house as the whole back half is gone.

“It’s in pretty bad shape,” he stated.

The worst part of it all for Prucha is the debris that flies over into his yard.

Prucha said he has picked up shingles along with other parts of the house up from his yard.

“We’re just wondering what’s going on and if we can get some movement on it somehow to either tear down or, you know, rebuild it,” explained Prucha.

News 4 reached out to Guthrie’s City Manager, Leroy Alsup who said the house is not within city limits, so it’s outside of their jurisdiction.

Logan County District 2 Commissioner, Kody Ellis’ office did confirm with KFOR the Country Club Lake area is in their jurisdiction.

News 4 emailed Ellis on November 14, but didn’t hear back.

We texted and called Ellis’s personal number several times the following week, but he hasn’t reached back out thus far.

If you’re looking to request maintenance, you can do so on Logan County’s website.