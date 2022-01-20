Shocking twist in investigation of murdered Oklahoma Marine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents reveal a shocking twist in the murder investigation of a Marine from Oklahoma. 

Daniel Aaron, 33, was shot in the back while riding his motorcycle with a friend last September. 

Daniel Aaron
Shortly after he was killed, four men with ties to a motorcycle gang were charged in connection with his shooting death. 

Steven Roberts, 55, Virgil Nelson, 67, Larry Ramirez, 51, and Conner Buntz, 33, are all members of the Outlaw’s Motorcycle Club, according to a probable cause affidavit. 

  • Steven Roberts mugshot
    Steven Roberts
  • Virgil Nelson mugshot
    Virgil Nelson
  • Larry Ramirez mugshot
    Larry Ramirez
  • Conner Buntz mugshot
    Conner Buntz
Courtesy Lincoln County Jail

Court documents are also giving KFOR a clearer picture of what happened the day ​Aaron was killed.

The affidavit states Aaron was also a member of a motorcycle gang called the Pagans and that his murder may have been part of a fight over territory.

The Pagans wanted parts of Oklahoma City from the Outlaws, according to court documents. 

While riding on Highway 62 near Harrah, Aaron and a prospective gang member, Brandon Drain were confronted by the members of the Outlaws.

The affidavit revealed the Outlaws opened fire, killing Aaron. That’s when Drain then began shooting at the Outlaws. 

Court documents also state the former president of the Outlaws and recently-released convict Virgil Nelson showed up to ​St. Anthony HealthPlex with a bullet in his leg the same day Aaron was shot.

Roberts and Nelson were arrested for murder in the first degree. Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for accessory after the fact.

