MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, and police searching for a possible second victim.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Barnes Regional Park.

Police Chief Sid Porter said police were called to the park regarding a loud party involving the smoking of marijuana.

Two people were shot at a park in Midwest City. Image KFOR

Officers at the scene learned that someone drove through the park and opened fire. A person who was part of the party was shot. That victim was taken to a hospital, according to Porter.

Porter said there may be a second victim at a different location, but police are still investigating.

There is currently no information on the suspect.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.