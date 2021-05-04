Shooting at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex leaves one dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says the victim of a Monday evening shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side has died from his injuries.

Yesterday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting at the apartments at 7201 NW 122nd St.

Arriving officers found the victim, 30-year-old Kyriece Hardeman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hardeman was transported to OU Medical Center where he died.

The suspect, 45-year-old Curtis Jones, was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators learned that Hardeman and Jones were arguing. The dispute escalated and ultimately led to Jones shooting and killing Hardeman.

Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

