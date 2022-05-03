OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect is on the loose after opening fire on a person he attempted to rob outside a Sonic Drive-In in Oklahoma City.

The victim and the suspect met up at the Sonic on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 61st Street, Tuesday night, to complete the sale of a PlayStation they had arranged online, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Both showed up outside the Sonic, that’s when the buyer tried to rob the seller, the official said.

The seller fled, driving away. The buyer fired a gun, hitting the seller’s vehicle, according to the official.

Sonic employees heard the gunfire and locked themselves in the building.

Neither the seller nor anyone else in the vicinity was hit by gunfire.

The suspect got away and remains on the loose.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect.