Shooting death in Enid investigated as homicide

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was shot to death in Enid, and police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Cord Kenneth Allen, 29, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1900 block of West Walnut, according to an Enid Police Department news release.

Police went to the residence at 10:46 p.m. Friday after receiving information that a man had been shot.

Police found Allen’s body upon arrival, according to the news release.

“This incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about Allen’s death is asked to contact the Enid Police Department by either calling the department’s non-emergency number, (580) 242-7000, or call Crime Stoppers, (580) 233-6233, visiting enid.org/CrimeStoppers, or texting 274637 and entering keyword ENID.

“You may earn a reward, remain anonymous and won’t be required to testify,” the news release states.