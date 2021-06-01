Shooting, fatal boat accident probed in Grand Lake area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating a separate shooting and a fatal boating accident that occurred in the Grand Lake area in northeast Oklahoma over Memorial Day weekend.

The Grand River Dam Authority said in a statement a woman was shot in the neck late Saturday night at the Eagle Bluff Resort along the Illinois River.

She was taken to an area hospital, and her condition was not immediately known.

A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are also looking into a boat accident early Sunday morning on Grand Lake that left one person dead. Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report