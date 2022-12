OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after a shooting during a robbery at the intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say the person was struck in the head then taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover. There is further information regarding the description of the victim or suspect at this time.

