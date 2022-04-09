UPDATE: A Norman Police Department official confirmed that a person died in the shooting at Lindsey and Elm.

The shooting occurred at 11:26 a.m.

The Police Department’s spokesperson did not specifically say if a suspect was caught, but said all involved parties are accounted for, that “no one is outstanding” and that there are no further public threats related to the shooting.

The official did not provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are at the scene of a reported shooting.

The shooting was reported to have occurred at Lindsey and Elm.

Norman Police Department officials did not confirm if anyone was shot or if a suspect was identified or arrested, but said all involved parties are accounted for and that there is no further threat to the public related to the incident.

The scene of a reported shooting in Norman. Photo from KFOR.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further details were provided.

