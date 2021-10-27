Shooting in NW Oklahoma City, 1 person killed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person died in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police were called to Northwest 10th and Indiana at around 2 p.m.

A police official confirmed to KFOR that a person died in the shooting.

The scene of a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

An anonymous caller alerted police to the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found a male victim dead from a single gunshot wound.

No information has been provided on whether a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

