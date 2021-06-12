Shooting in Oklahoma City leaves one dead, 2 injured

The scene of a deadly shooting that resulted in one person killed and two people injured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead and two people are injured following a late-night shooting in Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Douglass at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma City police are trying to determine if the shooting was a drive-by or committed by someone on the street passing the victims.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The two wounded individuals suffered superficial injuries.

No further information was provided on this shooting.

Another shooting occurred in Oklahoma City at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. That shooting was in the 1100 block of Southeast 21st Street.

Three people were wounded in that shooting.