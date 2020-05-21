Shooting in Spencer leaves two dead, officials say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Oklahoma County after a shooting left two people dead.

Officials responded to the scene Thursday morning near Justin Place and Muriel Way in Spencer.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but authorities tell KFOR one of the males was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The second male was found dead next to the car in the yard on the passenger side.

Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger door was open and they believe the passenger was running towards the house when he was shot.

Officials have not released the victims’ identities at this time.