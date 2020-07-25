Shooting investigated in Midwest City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two people were reported to have been shot in Midwest City on Friday night.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a shooting.

Officers are at the scene of a shooting near NE 10th and Christine.

Police have not yet released any details about the shooting.

KFOR has not received confirmed information that a person was shot.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter