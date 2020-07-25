Shooting investigated in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a shooting.
Officers are at the scene of a shooting near NE 10th and Christine.
Police have not yet released any details about the shooting.
KFOR has not received confirmed information that a person was shot.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
