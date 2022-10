CORRECTION: Police have confirmed they have released incorrect information. A three-year-old was not involved in the shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Police on scene at a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. Image KFOR.

The victim was a nine-year-old child who has now died.

Police have confirmed the incident a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.