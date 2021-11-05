Shooting victim to be arrested on drug trafficking complaints after release from hospital; large stash of drugs, cash, gun allegedly found at crime scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton man who was shot three times will be arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after he is released from a hospital, a police official said.

Jovon Tolliver is suspected of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl. Lawton police plan to arrest him on those complaints, as well as eight others, after he is released from a hospital.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of NE 9th Street at around midnight on Tuesday regarding a shooting. They found Tolliver suffering from three gunshot wounds at the location, according to Andrew Grubbs, Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police Department.

An ambulance transported Tolliver to a hospital as police searched the area for a crime scene.

“Officers did speak to Mr. Tolliver, but he did not want to pursue charges as far as the shooting goes,” Grubbs told KFOR.

Detectives determined that Tolliver’s apartment was the crime scene.

“The officers saw a large quantity of drugs in that apartment,” Grubbs said in a news release. “Officers stayed at the scene while detectives wrote a search warrant for the apartment, which was later discovered to belong to Tolliver.”

Detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment on Tuesday afternoon, searching for evidence in the shooting. They also confiscated the illegal drugs allegedly found in the apartment, including over 600 fentanyl pills, 62 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of PCP, 397 grams of marijuana and 51 oxycodone pills, according to Grubbs.

The confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated worth of $41,400.

A stolen handgun and $6,500 in cash were also found in the apartment, Grubbs said.

It is too early to know what exactly led to the shooting, Grubbs said.

Detectives cannot pursue the shooting suspect because Tolliver does not want to pursue charges, Grubbs said.

“Obviously, if he wants to pursue charges he can, but really we’re at a standstill as far as the detectives go,” Grubbs said while speaking with KFOR.

The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charges detectives presented for Tolliver’s arrest. A warrant will be issued, Grubbs said.

Grubbs said he did not have information on Tolliver’s condition.