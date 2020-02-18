Shootout with Oklahoma deputies leads to man’s arrest

Cody Ward is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Coal County Sheriff’s Office.

COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a shotgun at Oklahoma deputies earlier this week.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Coal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a “distraught female saying that her husband was shooting at her car and house, and was now coming at her with the gun.”

When authorities arrived at the scene near Highway 31 East, the woman ran out to deputies.

At this time, the suspect, Cody Ward, walked from behind the house to the front porch and allegedly fired a 12 gauge shotgun at deputies.

The woman was told by deputies to take cover behind their units and deputies returned fire at the suspect.

Several agencies then responded to the scene to assist, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Game Wardens, and Coalgate police.

Ward then entered a house and exited through the back door, heading toward a trailer that he had been living in with his girlfriend. Ward’s girlfriend exited the area and also went to law enforcement.

He left the trailer and went east on the property into a wooded area where he was met by law enforcement.

Officers told Ward to drop the gun and he complied, but then walked back to his trailer, yelling the sheriff’s name.

The sheriff encouraged Ward to come out and surrender, which he eventually did.

No one was injured during the incident.