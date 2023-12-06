Cleveland Co, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says it’s partnering with Walmart to spread holiday cheer this year.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff office, generosity from local merchants, an area church, and first responders will bring holiday cheer to eleven deserving families from Cleveland County.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced today the organizing of its annual Shop with the Sheriff event to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason says, preparation for this yearly event, which will be held on Dec. 9th, begins months in advance and is a cooperative effort with many entities across the county.

“We start by applying for grants from various Walmart locations throughout the county, then we

collaborate with area schools to compile a list of families in need,” Amason said. “Our goal is to

identify those children who might otherwise be without during the holiday season.”

CCSO says, every family is allocated $500 to use during the event. CCSO staff also noted, a significant number of these families come from rural communities. In a concerted effort to enhance fundraising, numerous rural fire departments also contribute to support larger families residing within their service areas.

Organizers at CCSO confirm, the event starts with a short drive from the Alameda Church of Christ to the eastside Walmart. Participating children will have the choice of riding in firetrucks or with deputies in vehicles complete with flashing lights. Upon reaching Walmart, volunteer Walmart elves, alongside deputies and firefighters, welcome the families and provide shopping assistance in selecting toys, clothing, and other essential items.

“It breaks your heart a little when a teenager is asking for things like shampoo and clothing,”

Amason said. “I think we often overlook the privilege of being able to provide these basics for

our children. For some families, being able to pick out a special brand of soap or find a new pair

of shoes is a big deal.”

This year, the short parade to shop will include Santa, and several fire departments including

Cedar Country, Noble, Lexington, Little Axe, and Slaughterville. After shopping, participating families will be served a full Christmas meal with a turkey.