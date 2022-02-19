OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an alleged shoplifter caught on video seemingly pepper spraying two employees before escaping with stolen merchandise.

“She appears to just try to walk right out the door without paying,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Police report this happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors, located at 4261 NW 63rd St., on Monday, Feb. 14 ,at about 7:30 p.m.

This woman allegedly shoplifted from Academy on NW 63rd in OKC and squirted pepper spray on store employees who tried to stop her. Can you help police identify her?

Surveillance video shows the woman walking in the store, grabbing a cart and collecting about $890.67 worth of merchandise. She’s then seen strolling into a dressing room with the items.

“But that’s where everything changes,” Knight said. “She comes out in a different outfit, and it’s the clothes she had just taken off the shelf.”

At this point she’s wearing an unpurchased hoodie and shoes, as well as an unpaid-for purse with stolen merchandise inside it.

Police tell KFOR that two suspicious employees tried to stop her and she reportedly pepper sprayed both.

“She simply and very casually just pulls out a can of pepper spray, sprays the girl in the face, and then keeps right on going,” Knight said of the victim that was seen sprayed in the surveillance video.

The shoplifting suspect pepper spraying an Academy employee.

Finally, the suspect is seen leaving the store. She’s reported to have driven away in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.

“With the type of case this is, this one tends to make a lot of people upset when they watch this, seeing an innocent person such as a store clerk simply go up to try to talk to somebody about paying their bill before they walk out, only to get sprayed in the face with pepper spray,” Knight said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any tips is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department, (405) 297-1000.