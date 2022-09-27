Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re still trying to wake up, you may want to stop and grab yourself a fresh cup of coffee.

National Coffee Day is being celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 29 across the United States.

La Madeleine

la Madeleine is celebrating with a free any-size coffee offer. Guests can stop by the restaurant and grab a free coffee. Organizers say the one-day deal is valid for one free regular or large drip coffee and can be redeemed with any online or app order.

Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 on Sept. 29.

When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members who use a free drink refill credit for the purchase will have $1 donated on their behalf.

Panera

Panera is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering new Unlimited Sip Club Subscribers two months free. Existing Sip Club Members can receive $2 off select beverages and smoothies.

Scooters

Scooters Coffee is offering a free, small cub of fresh-brewed coffee on Thursday, Sept. 29. Customers can get their free cup of coffee by scanning the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App at their location.

The offer is valid one per customer at participating locations.

Shipley Do-Nuts

On National Coffee Day, visitors to Shipley’s can get a free medium house blend coffee with any purchase, in-store or online with code COFFEE929.