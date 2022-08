OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured in a chase that ended with a crash on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 12th and Council Rd.

When the officer got out of his patrol car to talk with the driver, the driver took off.

However, he didn’t make it very far.

The driver ended up crashing into a stop sign and another unsuspecting driver.