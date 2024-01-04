OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma is facing a major shortage in healthcare workers and it could soon be a critical issue for older Oklahomans. But there are steps being taken to help combat the issue.

Oklahoma State officials say all health care professional positions are facing this shortage, making it hard to meet the demand. That includes doctors, registered nurses, physical therapists and more. Especially direct healthcare workers who are said to be the backbone of the healthcare force and usually the lowest paid.

“People are increasingly threatening to leave the profession because of burnout, workload, stress,” said Jeromy Buchanan, Director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services.

Oklahoma state healthcare professionals say the shortage all started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, the country lost hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and in Oklahoma, that trend continues.

“We are 46th in the nation of the number of RNs (registered nurses) per capita in the country, 46th… We continue to have a significant shortage all on the cusp of a significant increase in the number of seniors who might need our care,” said Steven Buck, president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma.

According to a new report, (The Current State of Aging in Oklahoma) by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, in the coming years there will be more seniors than children in Oklahoma.

The state is working to get ahead of the alarming issue they say will affect future generations in Oklahoma.

“We know that adults 65 and over are going to outnumber children in the next ten years. So, we need to be building an infrastructure and preparing for that,” said Buchanan.

“We are very much on the cusp where the number of those 65 and older will outnumber our births through teenagers. That’s the demographics switch that we’re seeing and we will need to be prepared for that,” said Buck.

To help combat the issue, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) is working on a plan to help support Oklahoma seniors.

“Essentially, what the Multisector Plan on Aging is, it’s bringing, you know, across different sectors, across different state agencies, all of the voices that maybe impact our aging services so we can align around efforts and strategies to prepare for what we believe is this big demographic shift that is currently underway,” said Buchanan.

The plan targets filling positions, especially for direct healthcare workers who are considered entry level healthcare and the lowest paid.

“We know that the state Medicaid rate for a certified nursing assistant supports an hourly wage of about $14/$15 an hour. Well, driving around the community, you see help wanted signs. You can go to work for a big box retailer, a fast-food restaurant for $18 an hour… You are helping people with personal hygiene, their daily living skills. It can be very challenging,” said Buck.

There is also a current program aimed at recruiting more workers in the healthcare field.

On Wednesday, DHS announced a new program to attract and retain care providers. Through this new program they will be offering a one-thousand dollar recruitment incentive for new direct support professionals and existing workers. Plus there will be another one-thousand dollar bonus every six months through January 31st of 2025. Both the provider agency and worker must be enrolled in the DSP+ program to qualify. For more information, click here.

“So, our Developmental Disabilities Waiver Program and our Advantage, which serves older adults, those waiver programs, it’s targeted towards those workers and essentially a DSP worker can earn $3,000 extra incentives for when they come on and when they’re recruited. And then if they stick around for a year, they get another incentive at six months, in a year. So really, we’re trying to design that incentive program to hopefully bolster that workforce and stabilize it a little bit, because it’s been a challenge for some of our providers to hire, especially in rural area,” said Buchanan.

Oklahomans who are looking to jumpstart a career in long-term care can receive help finding a job and getting their training paid for through Care Careers Oklahoma. Click here for more information.

Next week, DHS will be posting a survey to get public feedback. They are looking for strategies you believe would be most helpful as a healthcare worker in Oklahoma. You can find that on their website on Monday.