UPDATE @ 10:51 P.M.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed three people have been shot. One was shot in the leg but the status of the other two victims is unclear.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHOCTAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed shots have been fired at the Del City vs. Choctaw High School football game. The suspect is reportedly still at large.

No official confirmation on casualties is available at this time.

This is a developing story.