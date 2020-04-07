Shots fired call in Yukon leads to 20-year-old’s arrest

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A 20-year-old convicted felon was arrested in connection to a shots fired call this week, Yukon police say.

On Monday, around 10:39 a.m., Yukon police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Woodlawn Drive after a witness heard gunshots and saw a vehicle fleeing the area with three occupants.

When officers arrived, they found a discharged handgun casing in the roadway at the location where the witness described the suspect vehicle had left from.

Police say video surveillance was given to investigators by a homeowner and a suspect vehicle description of a silver four-door sedan occupied by three subjects was established.

Around 12:50 pm, a Yukon officer saw the suspect vehicle with three subjects traveling on N.W. 10th Street near Holly Ave.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle near the 800 block of Montreal Dr.

During the traffic stop, officers and investigators discovered the handgun used earlier in the shots fired call was inside the vehicle.

Jason Richmond was arrested for discharging the firearm and being in possession of a firearm as a

convicted felon.

No injuries or damage were reported.