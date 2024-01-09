OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The brutal winter weather that’s heading our way can be a big problem for the pipes in your home.

KFOR spoke with a local plumber for ways to protect your pipes and to answer a big winter preparation question.

To drip or to stream your faucet? That’s the question.

The good news as the winter weather heads our way is that a local plumber, we spoke with said it doesn’t matter as long as there’s water flow and enough cover to protect it from the frigid temperatures.

“As long as there’s some type of flow through the water line, that’s the most important part,” operations manager Jesse Hull with Hull Plumbing said. “So as long as it’s a steady stream and dripping is fine, both of those work just fine.”

With that question answered, Hull said there’s one thing that’s more important than your faucets.

“Anything that has to do with wind,” he added. “The main thing is to keep wind off of anything water related.”

According to Hull, wind is devastating because it freeze’s everything faster. Covering your outside faucets with specific covers or even insulation and heat tape can do the trick. You can also cover vents and any other exposed water lines. It’s just the covering them part that’s key.

“I open up all my cabinet doors and that’s just to be extra safe,” Hull said.

Opening cabinet doors can allow the heat in your home to circulate to your pipes. If all fails, the temperature’s take over and a pipe does end up bursting, you still need to have a plan.

“Turn the water off and call somebody immediately,” he said.

Hull said this highlights the importance of knowing where your main shut off valve is in your home. If you’re not there or out of town, he said having someone who can come turn it off for you is best.

If not, the cost to repair any potential damages can vary, but can reach into the thousands of dollars. Be sure and stick with KFOR throughout the winter season as we’ll keep you 4Warned.