Show off your wheels at Freedom Fest Car Show in Yukon

Courtesy: City of Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Car enthusiasts can show off their wheels at a popular Yukon event next month.

On July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you can see some of the best show cars in the area on display at the Freedom Fest Car Show.

Registration is available at the gate starting at 8 a.m. that day for $25. Entrants may register in multiple categories.

Trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.

The Freedom Fest Car Show will be held at City Park in Yukon, 2200 S. Holly. Admission is free.

