OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shrine for a beloved Oklahoma priest who was killed in Guatemala will be dedicated later this year.

Blessed Stanley Rother is well-known in the Catholic community for his mission work in Guatemala.

Rother served in Guatemala during the country’s civil war, which was a dangerous time to be a leader of a church.

In 1981, he was murdered for his faith. The people responsible for his death have never been caught.

“He had courage that he wanted to stay and go back to Guatemala to share his faith and share the love that he had of his people and then that love is gonna be transferred here to Oklahoma,” said Theresa Hurt.

Rother was beatified by the Catholic Church, making him the first U.S. born person to be recognized as a martyr and beatified.

Archbishop Paul Coakley and Shrine Executive Director Leif Arvidson announced that the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine will be dedicated during a public mass on Friday, Nov. 4.

“The shrine will be a beautiful place of prayer, reflection and pilgrimage for people from all over the world who come to Oklahoma City to learn about our native son and seek his intercession,” said Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City. “The dedication of the shrine will be a significant moment in the life of the Catholic Church in Oklahoma and for the broader community. Built to honor Blessed Stanley Rother, the first U.S.-born priest and martyr ever beatified, the shrine will be his final resting place. It will be a place of welcome, serving all people.”