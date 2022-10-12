EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.

The intersection near Broadway and 15th in Edmond is traveled by hundreds of Oklahomans every day.

This week, residents raised concerns about the sign’s stability.

“Oh, my goodness,” said Jonathan Haywood. “That was crazy.”

Tuesday’s high winds caused residents to take their concerns to social media hours before it was taken down.

A spokesperson with the City of Edmond told KFOR the city was unaware of the danger the sign posed and its instability until Monday before social media concerns.

“What I know is our code enforcement team, one of the officers noticed that the sign had been damaged Monday,” said Bill Begley with the City of Edmond. “Once we heard or once we saw, drove by and saw and inspected that the sign was wavering, we contacted the management company again to ask them to mitigate it.”

Less than 36 hours later, the sign was taken down and is now surrounded by caution tape and cones.

“I’m glad everybody’s safe and, like, nobody got hurt from that, but that was crazy.”