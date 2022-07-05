OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Proponents for SQ 820, the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, delivered boxes full of signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday morning.

The measure comes almost four years after the passing of medicinal marijuana in 2018.

Now, around 120 boxes with over 164,000 signatures are sitting in the Secretary of State’s office waiting for verification.

“Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize tax and regulate marijuana in the state,” said Michelle Tilley, one of the proponents for the measure.

“What better way to cap off the 4th of July weekend with an exercise in direct democracy?” said Ryan Kiesel, a campaign consultant for the measure. “We are so grateful to the over 160,000 Oklahomans that have signed the petition to put state Question 820 on the ballot in November.”

Kiesel said if passed, the measure would legalize marijuana use for adults 21 and older.

Kiesel added that it also would call for more control and regulation to the industry with an immediate seed to sale system that’s already in place.

The measure could also have past marijuana convictions taken off the books.

“Oklahomans don’t think that people should be continually punished for something that’s no longer a crime,” Kiesel said.

A 15 percent excise tax on recreational sales would be imposed, with revenue going to things like education and health care. This would also include a sales tax as well.

Medicinal marijuana cards would remain with the lower tax rates of about 7 percent as the proposal sits one step closer to the ballot.

The Oklahoma legislature tried and failed to pass a measure requiring voters to approve initiative petition questions by 55 percent or more.

If passed, proponents like Kiesel said he would expect recreational marijuana sales to begin in the spring or early summer of 2023 at the earliest.