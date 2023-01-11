OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials have issued a “Silver Alert” for Loretta Britton, 82 years old, who was last seen on January 10th around 4:30 pm at 709 Capri Court in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Police officials confirm Britton drives a white 2007 Lincoln MKL Pick Up with OK Tags of BKU174 and suffers from Alzheimers and Dementia and does not have a cell phone.

Loretta Britton

OHP officials activated the alert on behalf of The Edmond Police Department and are asking the community to contact Edmond Police Department or 9-1-1 if you see Loretta Britton or her vehicle immediately.