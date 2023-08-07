OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department for 77-year-old Judith Hilliard.
According OHP, Hilliard is 5’3″, 109 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue slacks and a blue/black shirt.
She is said to be driving a silver 2018 Mazda CX-9 with Oklahoma tag MEP860.
Officials say Hilliard was last seen on Sunday, August 6, around 4:38 p.m. near NW 19th in Oklahoma City. She has been diagnosed with dementia.
If seen, call 911.