OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department for 77-year-old Judith Hilliard.

Judith Hilliard. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According OHP, Hilliard is 5’3″, 109 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue slacks and a blue/black shirt.

She is said to be driving a silver 2018 Mazda CX-9 with Oklahoma tag MEP860.

Not actual vehicle. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say Hilliard was last seen on Sunday, August 6, around 4:38 p.m. near NW 19th in Oklahoma City. She has been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen, call 911.