Silver alert canceled after missing man found dead

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the search for a missing Cleveland County man has come to a tragic end.

Earlier this week, officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 79-year-old Earnest Gaines.

Gaines was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 5100 block of 156th St. in Cleveland County. He was last seen wearing dark blue coveralls, work boots, a hat and glasses.

On Wednesday morning, officials canceled the silver alert after Gaines’ body was found in Seminole County.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Gaines who was found in Seminole County deceased. Seminole County deputies say the preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play but they will conduct the routine investigation into the death,” officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted.