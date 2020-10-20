Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old Mayes County man who suffers from dementia, believed to be in danger

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Mayes County man who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Harvey Sitsler, 84, went missing from the 7500 block of East 600 Road in Locust Grove Okla., at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. He left that location on foot, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sitsler suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease. He is also partially deaf.

He is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Sitsler is described as a white male wearing a white straw hat, black/tan coat, blue suspenders, white shirt and blue jeans, according to the Silver Alert.

If you see Sitsler or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 825-3535.