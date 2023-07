NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Norman Police for 59-year-old John Robert Edwards.

John Robert Edwards. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Edwards is 6’2″, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the west side of Norman, Oklahoma.

Officials say Edwards has type 2 diabetes and has not had an insulin shot since July 17. He also went missing in 100 degree heat and is not from the area.

If seen call 911.